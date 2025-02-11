﻿
Guangxi police launch probe into sex assault claims against school teacher

﻿ Li Jiaohao
  13:30 UTC+8, 2025-02-11
Police launched an investigation into a middle school teacher in Baise, Guangxi, following online claims linking his alleged rape and sexual assault to a former student's suicide.
Local police have initiated an investigation into a middle school teacher in Baise, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, following online allegations linking his alleged rape and assault to a former student's suicide.

A man claiming to be the victim's cousin posted a video accusing Tang Yuwen, a teacher at Baise Qifu Senior High School, of sexually assaulting the minor student, which ultimately led to her suicide due to depression.

Tang has been suspended from his duties.

According to the report, the girl enrolled at Baise Qifu High School in 2017. From 2017 to 2020, her teacher, Tang, allegedly raped and sexually harassed her multiple times, employing psychological manipulation to create a false image of a teacher-student romance.

This resulted in severe psychological issues for the student, who attempted suicide multiple times between 2018 and 2020. Tragically, she died by suicide on January 17, 2025, aged 23.

The local police and education bureau have entered the school to conduct a joint investigation. Preliminary findings have confirmed that some parts of the online report are true, while other details remain under review pending evidence.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
