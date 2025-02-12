China reveals names of moon-landing spacesuit, manned lunar rover

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Wednesday unveiled the names of the moon-landing spacesuit and manned lunar rover for the country's manned lunar exploration missions.

The moon-landing spacesuit is named Wangyu, meaning gazing into the cosmos, and it echoes the name of the country's extravehicular spacesuit, Feitian, which means flying into space, according to the CMSA.

The manned lunar rover is called Tansuo, meaning to explore the unknown. This name reflects the lunar rover's mission and practical value in aiding the Chinese people to uncover the mysteries of the moon, said the agency.

Currently, research and development endeavors concerning both Wangyu and Tansuo are progressing smoothly, the CMSA stated.