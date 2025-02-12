Europe should strengthen economic ties with China: German business leader
19:46 UTC+8, 2025-02-12 0
Europe should take a more proactive role in global trade and strengthen economic ties with China to safeguard its interests, rather than passively react to US policies.
19:46 UTC+8, 2025-02-12 0
Europe should take a more proactive role in global trade and strengthen economic ties with China to safeguard its interests, rather than passively react to US policies, a German trade group leader told Xinhua.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports