﻿
News / Nation

China builds over 2,100 'quiet communities' to combat noise pollution

Xinhua
  21:40 UTC+8, 2025-02-12       0
China has completed the construction of 2,132 "quiet communities" across the country as part of its efforts to tackle noise pollution.
Xinhua
  21:40 UTC+8, 2025-02-12       0

China has completed the construction of 2,132 "quiet communities" across the country as part of its efforts to tackle noise pollution, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to create residential areas with reduced noise levels to ensure improved sleep quality for residents, addressing one of the most common environmental complaints in urban areas.

The ministry has also expanded its noise-monitoring network, installing 4,005 automatic monitoring stations across 338 cities at or above the prefecture level by the end of 2024.

In a significant regulatory move, approximately 177,000 industrial enterprises have been brought under a noise-emissions permit system, which will achieve full coverage by the end of 2025.

In 2024, 11 provincial-level regions designated a total area of over 860 square kilometers as noise-sensitive building zones.

Urban noise levels have improved over the past five years, with compliance rates for both daytime and nighttime noise standards trending upward in designated functional zones, according to the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     