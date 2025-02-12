New year, new opportunities: Yiwu International Trade City back in action
19:40 UTC+8, 2025-02-12 0
After the Spring Festival break, the world's largest small commodities market has reopened, buzzing with energy and optimism. With 75,000 shops and 2.1 million enterprises connected, Yiwu is driving global trade like never before.
