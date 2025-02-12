﻿
6 killed in south China bus fire

Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2025-02-12
Six people were killed and several others injured after a bus caught fire Wednesday morning in south China's Guangdong Province, local authorities said.
Xinhua
The incident occurred at around 9:40am on the 813 county highway in Qiashui Township of Huaiji County in the city of Zhaoqing, when the bus suddenly burst into flames, according to the People's Government of Huaiji.

The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment and are currently in stable condition.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

