US vessels' passage through Taiwan Strait under surveillance of Chinese military: spokesperson
10:27 UTC+8, 2025-02-12 0
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Command tracked and monitored two US ships that passed through the Taiwan Strait from Monday to Wednesday and maintained vigilance throughout the process.
The passage of a US destroyer and a marine survey ship was effectively handled by the navy and air force of the PLA Eastern Command, according to Li Xi, a spokesperson for the command on Wednesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
