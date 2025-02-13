Former general manager of CNOOC prosecuted for bribery

A public prosecution has been initiated against Li Yong, former general manager of China National Offshore Oil Corporation, on suspicion of bribery.

Following the designation by the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the Xiangyang Municipal People's Procuratorate in central China's Hubei Province has recently filed a lawsuit against Li with the Intermediate People's Court of Xiangyang, according to an SPP statement released Thursday.

The lawsuit comes following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into Li's alleged misconduct.

Li is accused of abusing his official positions to secure benefits for others and illegally accepting "an extremely huge sum" of bribes in the form of money and valuables.