Casualties reported after central Taiwan department store explosion
An explosion occurred at a department store in the city of Taichung in central Taiwan at around 11 am on Thursday, causing casualties.
Local fire authorities rushed to the scene for rescue operations and have initiated a major casualty notification, according to Taiwan media.
The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
