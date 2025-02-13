News / Nation

'Ne Zha 2' breaks into global top 20, nears historic 10b yuan milestone

As of 10 am today, the film has grossed over 9.702 billion yuan making history as the first Asian film to break into the top 20 of the global all-time box office rankings.
China's box office sensation Ne Zha 2 is rewriting cinematic history, storming into the global all-time top 20 just 16 days after its release while closing in on the unprecedented 10 billion yuan (US$1.37 billion) mark worldwide.

As of 10 am on February 13, the film has grossed over 9.702 billion yuan (including pre-sales), surpassing Deadpool & Wolverine and making history as the first Asian film to break into the top 20 of the global all-time box office rankings.

Debuting during the 2025 Chinese New Year holiday, Ne Zha 2 has maintained remarkable momentum at the box office.

The film set a new record for the highest single-day earnings for an animated feature in Chinese cinema history, raking in an impressive 486 million yuan on its opening day.

After limited screenings in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada, Ne Zha 2 is now rolling out across multiple international markets.

Industry analysts forecast overseas earnings between 120 million and 200 million, with early demand suggesting strong crossover potential.

The film's phenomenal success has also fueled a surge in related stock prices. Enlight Media, the film's primary production company, saw its shares jump by as much as 20 percent on February 13, hitting the daily trading limit and reaching an all-time high.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
