News / Nation

Chinese female student, 23, found dead in S. California apartment

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  15:44 UTC+8, 2025-02-13       0
A Chinese student enrolled at a Southern California university in the United States was recently found dead at her off-campus residence, with local cops launching an investigation.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  15:44 UTC+8, 2025-02-13       0
Chinese female student, 23, found dead in S. California apartment

Local police are investigating the nature of the death of Zhuang Menghan, a Chinese female student of the California Institute of the Arts, whose body was found on February 4, 2025.

A Chinese student enrolled at a Southern California university in the United States was recently found dead at her off-campus residence, the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles confirmed on Thursday. Local police have launched an investigation into the case.

In a statement, the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles expressed its deep shock and sadness over the student's untimely death and offered heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to her family.

According to Shanghai-based Xinmin Evening News, the victim was identified as Zhuang Menghan, a 23-year-old undergraduate senior at the California Institute of the Arts. She was discovered deceased on February 4 at an apartment in Newhall. Early next morning, February 5, local police confirmed that Zhuang's death was a homicide resulting from multiple injuries.

A male suspect is currently being pursued by police, who believe he entered Zhuang's apartment the night before her death and fled through a second-floor bedroom window on the afternoon of February 4.

Police emphasized that Zhuang's male roommate, with whom she shared the apartment, is not a suspect in the case.

The consulate strongly condemned the criminal actions of the perpetrator and has urged US authorities to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrator to justice as soon as possible. The consulate has maintained close contact with the family and is coordinating with the university and other relevant parties to provide active assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the incident.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     