Chinese female student, 23, found dead in S. California apartment

A Chinese student enrolled at a Southern California university in the United States was recently found dead at her off-campus residence, the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles confirmed on Thursday. Local police have launched an investigation into the case.

In a statement, the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles expressed its deep shock and sadness over the student's untimely death and offered heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to her family.

According to Shanghai-based Xinmin Evening News, the victim was identified as Zhuang Menghan, a 23-year-old undergraduate senior at the California Institute of the Arts. She was discovered deceased on February 4 at an apartment in Newhall. Early next morning, February 5, local police confirmed that Zhuang's death was a homicide resulting from multiple injuries.

A male suspect is currently being pursued by police, who believe he entered Zhuang's apartment the night before her death and fled through a second-floor bedroom window on the afternoon of February 4.

Police emphasized that Zhuang's male roommate, with whom she shared the apartment, is not a suspect in the case.

The consulate strongly condemned the criminal actions of the perpetrator and has urged US authorities to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrator to justice as soon as possible. The consulate has maintained close contact with the family and is coordinating with the university and other relevant parties to provide active assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the incident.