China denounces Australia's provocative actions in South China Sea

A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday condemned Australia's deliberate provocations in the South China Sea that violated China's sovereignty.

Zhang Xiaogang, the spokesperson, rejected Australia's claims of an "unsafe and unprofessional interaction" with a Chinese People's Liberation Army aircraft on February 11 in the South China Sea, criticizing Australia for deliberately infringing on China's rights and spreading false narratives by portraying itself as the victim.

"We firmly oppose this and have lodged serious representations with the Australian side," he said.

Zhang emphasized that China's actions to expel the Australian aircraft were a justified and lawful defense of its national sovereignty and security.

He urged Australia to give up illusions and strictly restrain its naval and air forces, instead of playing the henchman of others and stirring trouble in the South China Sea.