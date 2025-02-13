﻿
Actress detained for false hit-and-run claim

Chinese actress Cui Manli, known for her role as Yu Ying'er in "Empresses in the Palace," was detained on Thursday after falsely claiming to be involved in a hit-and-run incident.
Ti Gong

Left: Cui Manli during a livestream; and (right) as Yu Ying'er in the "Empresses in the Palace."

Chinese actress Cui Manli, who played Yu Ying'er in "Empresses in the Palace," was detained by police in Dongyang, Zhejiang Province, on Thursday after lying about a hit-and-run incident.

The incident happened during her filming in Dongyang, Cui had claimed during a livestreaming session earlier this month. Dongyang is home to the Hengdian World Studios.

"I was drunk, hit someone else's car, but I ran away..."

Her remarks caused outrage online. But Cui, 37, later took back her comments, saying that her remarks were fabricated and meant as a joke.

Following an investigation, the local authorities confirmed Cui's comments were not true and detained her on Thursday for spreading falsehoods and disrupting public order.

﻿
﻿
