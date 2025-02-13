Actress detained for false hit-and-run claim

Chinese actress Cui Manli, who played Yu Ying'er in "Empresses in the Palace," was detained by police in Dongyang, Zhejiang Province, on Thursday after lying about a hit-and-run incident.

The incident happened during her filming in Dongyang, Cui had claimed during a livestreaming session earlier this month. Dongyang is home to the Hengdian World Studios.

"I was drunk, hit someone else's car, but I ran away..."

Her remarks caused outrage online. But Cui, 37, later took back her comments, saying that her remarks were fabricated and meant as a joke.

Following an investigation, the local authorities confirmed Cui's comments were not true and detained her on Thursday for spreading falsehoods and disrupting public order.