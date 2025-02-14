China, Britain need to strengthen dialogue, communication: FM

China and Britain need to strengthen dialogue and communication, said visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Thursday when he co-chaired the 10th China-UK Strategic Dialogue with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China and Britain are different in system, history and culture, so it is only natural that there are some differences and disagreements.

What is important is to establish an objective and rational understanding, and strengthen dialogue and communication in the spirit of mutual respect, he said.

China regards Britain as an important strategic partner, stands ready to make good plans for high-level exchanges in the next stage, and deepen practical cooperation in various fields to promote a fresh outlook in bilateral relations in the new year, wang noted.

China and Britain are both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. Under the current circumstances, China and Britain should showcase their responsibility as major countries, practice multilateralism, support free trade, promote political settlement of hotspot issues, and jointly promote world peace and stability, he said.

Wang also elaborated on China's position on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and others.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the Ukraine crisis. Wang explained China's position in a comprehensive manner, stressing that China has always been guided by "the four points about what must be done" put forward by President Xi Jinping, and called for "no expansion of the battlefields, no escalation of hostilities, and no fanning flames."

Wang said China welcomes all efforts committed to peace talks and supports the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture, to ultimately realize long-term peace and stability in Europe. He added China is willing to work with all parties, including the European side, to continue to play a constructive role in this regard.