News / Nation

China, Britain need to strengthen dialogue, communication: FM

Xinhua
  09:07 UTC+8, 2025-02-14       0
China and Britain need to strengthen dialogue and communication, said visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Xinhua
  09:07 UTC+8, 2025-02-14       0

China and Britain need to strengthen dialogue and communication, said visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Thursday when he co-chaired the 10th China-UK Strategic Dialogue with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China and Britain are different in system, history and culture, so it is only natural that there are some differences and disagreements.

What is important is to establish an objective and rational understanding, and strengthen dialogue and communication in the spirit of mutual respect, he said.

China regards Britain as an important strategic partner, stands ready to make good plans for high-level exchanges in the next stage, and deepen practical cooperation in various fields to promote a fresh outlook in bilateral relations in the new year, wang noted.

China and Britain are both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. Under the current circumstances, China and Britain should showcase their responsibility as major countries, practice multilateralism, support free trade, promote political settlement of hotspot issues, and jointly promote world peace and stability, he said.

Wang also elaborated on China's position on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and others.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the Ukraine crisis. Wang explained China's position in a comprehensive manner, stressing that China has always been guided by "the four points about what must be done" put forward by President Xi Jinping, and called for "no expansion of the battlefields, no escalation of hostilities, and no fanning flames."

Wang said China welcomes all efforts committed to peace talks and supports the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture, to ultimately realize long-term peace and stability in Europe. He added China is willing to work with all parties, including the European side, to continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     