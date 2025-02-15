News / Nation

Thai police arrest 10 suspects in case involving Chinese actor

Authorities in Thailand have arrested 10 Chinese suspects in connection with the case involving Chinese actor Wang Xing and have handed them over to the immigration department for repatriation to China, the Thai police said on Friday.

According to a statement released by the Thai police, investigations found that the 10 arrested suspects belonged to a criminal gang that had long been conducting telecommunications fraud targeting Chinese citizens in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

They were suspected of pretending to be employees of an entertainment company in Thailand to defraud Wang Xing. After Wang's rescue, they planned to flee to Cambodia via Thailand, but were arrested in various places in Thailand and accused of illegal entry.

Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, senior inspector general of the Thai police, has instructed that the 10 suspects be handed over to the Thai Immigration Bureau for repatriation to China.

Wang Xing, a Chinese actor, entered Thailand on Jan. 3 but lost contact near the Thailand-Myanmar border. The Thai police tracked his movements and successfully rescued him on Jan. 7, identifying him as a victim of human trafficking. He has departed from Thailand for China on the night of Jan. 10 following collaborative efforts from both countries, as confirmed by the Chinese embassy in Thailand.

Source: Xinhua
