Former senior Jiangxi political advisor being prosecuted for alleged bribery

A public prosecution has been initiated against Tang Yijun, former chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, on suspicion of accepting bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said Saturday.

Following the conclusion of an investigation into Tang by the National Commission of Supervision, the Xiamen Municipal People's Procuratorate in east China's Fujian Province filed a lawsuit against Tang with the Xiamen Intermediate People's Court.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's arguments.

Tang is accused of abusing his official positions to seek benefits for others and illegally accepting an especially huge amount of money and valuables in return, according to the SPP.