4-year-old influencer's tripping video sparks backlash, mom apologizes

The family of a four-year-old influencer with 20 million followers is facing a backlash after posting a video of her being tripped by a boy.
Ti Gong

In a recent video featuring 20 million-follower influencer "Yao Yao Little Meat Bun," Yao Yao is seen being tripped by a boy and crying.

The family of a four-year-old influencer with 20 million followers is facing a backlash after posting a video of her being tripped by a boy, sparking accusations that it was staged. Her mother later apologized, admitting it was a mistake.

In the viral video, the girl, known as "Yao Yao Little Meat Bun," is seen skipping down a street when a boy trips her, causing her to fall and cry.

Viewers raised concerns, with some pointing out that the boy had previously played similar pranks, calling the behavior dangerous. Many speculated the video was deliberately staged to boost viewership.

In an interview with chengdu.cn, the mother explained that the video was meant to capture playful moments but escalated when the boy tripped her daughter.

"I accept the criticism from netizens and will ensure that such situations, which could harm Yao Yao, never happen again," she said, confirming that the child was unharmed and acknowledging it as a lapse in judgment.

Earlier, the mother defended her actions on social media, insisting the video was not staged.

"If money were my focus, I'd be earning much more," she wrote. "The malicious rumors need to stop. I appreciate your concern."

Ti Gong

In another video on the account, Yao Yao's hands are visibly red from the cold.

Despite the apology, controversy continued, with critics pointing out that in another video, the girl's hands were visibly red from the cold, questioning whether the parents prioritized content creation over the child's well-being.

Born on October 30, 2020, the influencer has gained fame with "seamless face-change" memes and has built a large following. Her social media features daily life and promotes products such as napkins and children's skincare.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
