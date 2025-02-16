China expects fair, lasting, binding peace agreement for Ukraine crisis: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday reaffirmed China's commitment to promoting peace while meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Munich, Germany.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held the meeting with Sybiha at the latter's request on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Wang said that China and Ukraine enjoy a traditional friendship and established a strategic partnership in 2011, with bilateral relations maintaining normal development.

China has been Ukraine's largest trading partner in recent years, Wang noted, adding that this is hard-won under the current circumstances and demonstrates the potential and space for cooperation between the two sides.

China views Ukraine as a friend and partner, and always approaches and advances China-Ukraine relations from a long-term perspective, Wang said, adding that China is ready to work with Ukraine to overcome unfavorable factors, advance bilateral relations, and carry out practical cooperation.

He expressed his hope that the Ukrainian side will continue to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Ukraine.

On the Ukraine crisis, Wang said that China has always been committed to promoting peace and talks.

Facts and the development of the situation have once again proven that the principles and propositions put forward by President Xi Jinping, including his proposals of four points about what must be done and three observations, are objective, impartial, rational, and pragmatic, he added.

China will continue to follow these principles and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis and the realization of peace, Wang said.

China supports all efforts dedicated to peace and expects a fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement accepted by all parties concerned, Wang said.

The "Friends of Peace" platform, initiated by China and countries of the Global South, will continue to build consensus for promoting peace and talks, he added.

Sybiha said that Ukraine and China have maintained dialogues, and the people of the two countries enjoy friendly relations.

Mutually beneficial cooperation between Ukraine and China has brought benefits to the people of both countries, he said.

Ukraine strictly abides by the one-China principle, he stressed, adding that the country is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China and further deepen the strategic partnership.

Sybiha pledged that Ukraine will continue to make every effort to protect the safety of Chinese institutions and citizens.

Ukraine attaches great importance to China's influence as a major country, appreciates China's objective and balanced position, and expects China to play an important role in achieving comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, he added.