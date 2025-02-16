Former senior official of China's Guangxi faces prosecution over alleged bribery

A public prosecution has been initiated against Qin Rupei, former vice chairman of the people's government of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on suspicion of bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Sunday.

Following the designation by SPP, the Deyang Municipal People's Procuratorate in southwest China's Sichuan Province has recently filed a lawsuit against Qin with the Deyang Intermediate People's Court.

The lawsuit comes following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into Qin's alleged misconduct.

Qin is accused of abusing his official positions to seek benefits for others in project contracting, business operation, and job promotion, among other matters, and illegally accepting a particularly huge amount of money and valuables in return, according to the SPP.