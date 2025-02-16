Spectacular festive performances light up ancient temple fair in central China
21:02 UTC+8, 2025-02-16 0
Xunxian County's ancient temple fair, a national intangible cultural heritage site located in Henan Province, central China, witnessed its busiest day on Thursday.
21:02 UTC+8, 2025-02-16 0
Xunxian County's ancient temple fair, a national intangible cultural heritage site located in Henan Province, central China, witnessed its busiest day on Thursday with over 300,000 visitors enjoying festive performances.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports