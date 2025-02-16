Foreign diplomats impressed by intangible cultural heritage in China's Quanzhou
Diplomats from six countries recently gathered in the eastern Chinese city of Quanzhou to mark the Lantern Festival and experience the city's rich cultural heritage.
"We are very delighted to be here, to see such a vibrant and prosperous and important city and region." Diplomats from six countries recently gathered in the eastern Chinese city of Quanzhou to mark the Lantern Festival and experience the city's rich cultural heritage.
