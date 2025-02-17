﻿
Chinese military effectively deals with Canadian warship's transit through Taiwan Strait: spokesperson

The Chinese military monitored the passage of a Canadian frigate through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday and has effectively dealt with it, said a spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army.

The theater command deployed naval and air forces to monitor and remain on alert throughout the transit of the vessel, said Li Xi, according to a statement released by the theater command on Monday.

Li denounced the Canadian warship's transit as an act that deliberately stirred up trouble and undermined peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

He stressed that the theater command will remain on high alert and resolutely take countermeasures against any threats or provocations.

Source: Xinhua
