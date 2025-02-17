10 dead, 19 missing after landslide in SW China
As of Monday noon, a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province had left 10 persons dead, 19 missing and two injured, according to the emergency rescue headquarters.
The landslide occurred on February 8 in Jinping Village, which is located in Junlian County in the city of Yibin.
