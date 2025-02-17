﻿
'Ne Zha 2' joins all-time global box office top 10 with US$1.67b haul

Xinhua
  15:33 UTC+8, 2025-02-17
Chinese animated powerhouse "Ne Zha 2" has surpassed Disney's 2019 "The Lion King" to claim a spot among the 10 highest-grossing films of all time.
Attendees hold up movie posters at the premiere of "Ne Zha 2" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, US, on February 8, 2025.

Chinese animated powerhouse "Ne Zha 2" has surpassed Disney's 2019 "The Lion King" to claim a spot among the 10 highest-grossing films of all time, with global earnings, including presales, exceeding 12.05 billion yuan (US$1.67 billion), according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan as of Monday afternoon.

This achievement comes on the 20th day since the film's release during the Chinese New Year on January 29.

It adds to a growing list of records for the film, which became the first to gross 1 billion US dollars in a single market and the first non-Hollywood title to join the coveted billion-dollar club.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
