News / Nation

93-year-old rapist granted parole in China sparks controversy

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu Jin Yiling
  12:49 UTC+8, 2025-02-18       0
A 93-year-old man in China’s Hunan Province has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape but was granted parole, citing his inability to “care for himself.”
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu Jin Yiling
  12:49 UTC+8, 2025-02-18       0

A 93-year-old man in China’s Hunan Province has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape but was granted parole, citing his inability to “care for himself” — a decision that has drawn controversy.

According to a notice from the Shaoyang Intermediate People’s Court, the man surnamed Zhou was convicted in October 2024 for sexually assaulting an underage girl in Shaoyang County in 2022.

However, the local jail declined to accept him in November 2024, arguing he requires constant care due to his physical condition, and recommended parole under community correction programs. The Shaoyang County Justice Bureau confirmed it is coordinating with the court to implement the arrangement, which would require Zhou to check in twice daily via smartphone, report monthly to authorities, and remain within the county’s jurisdiction.

Legal experts explained that China’s Criminal Procedure Law allows temporary non-custodial sentences under three conditions: severe illness, pregnancy/nursing, or inability to live independently without posing public risk. Zhou’s release was approved under the third category, linked to his age and claimed physical frailty.

The case has drawn widespread controversy online, with many questioning the logic of deeming a convicted rapist both physically capable of committing a violent crime and at the same time "unable to care for himself."

Authorities have not clarified how Zhou’s health status was assessed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     