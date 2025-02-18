93-year-old rapist granted parole in China sparks controversy

A 93-year-old man in China’s Hunan Province has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape but was granted parole, citing his inability to “care for himself” — a decision that has drawn controversy.

According to a notice from the Shaoyang Intermediate People’s Court, the man surnamed Zhou was convicted in October 2024 for sexually assaulting an underage girl in Shaoyang County in 2022.

However, the local jail declined to accept him in November 2024, arguing he requires constant care due to his physical condition, and recommended parole under community correction programs. The Shaoyang County Justice Bureau confirmed it is coordinating with the court to implement the arrangement, which would require Zhou to check in twice daily via smartphone, report monthly to authorities, and remain within the county’s jurisdiction.

Legal experts explained that China’s Criminal Procedure Law allows temporary non-custodial sentences under three conditions: severe illness, pregnancy/nursing, or inability to live independently without posing public risk. Zhou’s release was approved under the third category, linked to his age and claimed physical frailty.

The case has drawn widespread controversy online, with many questioning the logic of deeming a convicted rapist both physically capable of committing a violent crime and at the same time "unable to care for himself."

Authorities have not clarified how Zhou’s health status was assessed.