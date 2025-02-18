China responds to US-Russia talks on Ukraine crisis

China welcomes all peace efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis, including the talks between the United States and Russia, and China hopes that all parties and stakeholders can participate in the peace talks process in due course, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

China always believes that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the crisis and has been committed to promoting talks for peace, Guo said at a regular news briefing.

He made the comments in response to a query about a meeting between the US and Russian officials on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, without the participation of Ukraine.