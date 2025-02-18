Chinese military warns off Philippine aircraft from territorial airspace over Huangyan Dao

Naval and air forces of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command on Tuesday tracked, monitored, and warned off a Philippine C-208 aircraft from the territorial airspace over China's Huangyan Dao in accordance with the law and regulations, a Chinese military spokesperson said.

"Without the approval of the Chinese government, the Philippine aircraft illegally intruded into Chinese airspace," according to Tian Junli, spokesperson for the theater command, who added that the Philippine side had also spread false narratives.

The acts of the Philippine side severely violated China's sovereignty as well as international law and Chinese law, Tian noted.

Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory, and the Philippines' attempts to assert illegal territorial claims through military provocations and mislead international understandings through agitation and hyping will ultimately prove futile, according to the spokesperson.

Forces of the theater command remain on high alert to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea, Tian said.