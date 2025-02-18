Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway transports over 8 mln passengers

News / Nation

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway has transported 8.01 million passengers as of Monday since its commercial launch on October 17, 2023, according to PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China on Tuesday.

KCIC data shows that the average occupancy rate currently stands at 60.73 percent, with a single-day passenger record of 24,400.

To accommodate increasing demand, daily trips have been increased to 62 as of February 1, providing more flexible and frequent departures. With trains running every 30 minutes, Whoosh continues offering commuters a fast and reliable travel alternative.

In response to growing commuter demand, KCIC has also launched the Frequent Whoosher Card, a subscription pass designed for greater flexibility and affordability.

To further enhance the passenger experience, KCIC has introduced several new services. A new shuttle bus now connects Halim Station with Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, one of Jakarta's most popular coastal destinations, making it easier for travelers from Bandung to explore the city's beaches, culinary hotspots, and entertainment areas.

Additionally, the opening of the first Whoosh official merchandise store at Halim Station allows passengers to purchase a variety of branded souvenirs, including apparel, accessories, and memorabilia.

"We want to create a more personalized and memorable travel experience for passengers. With official merchandise, customers can take home a unique memento of their journey on Whoosh," said KCIC Corporate Secretary Eva Chairunisa, noting that these initiatives reflect KCIC's commitment to enhancing connectivity and convenience for travelers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
