Former senior Heilongjiang legislator to face corruption trial

Li Xiangang, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial People's Congress, has been charged with bribe-taking and embezzlement, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said Wednesday.

The Dalian Municipal People's Procuratorate in northeast China's Liaoning Province filed the case with the city's intermediate people's court following an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

Prosecutors alleged that Li abused his positions in Heilongjiang to secure benefits for others in exchange for an extremely large amount of bribes, according to the SPP.