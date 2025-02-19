6 dead, 2 injured in south China traffic accident

Six people were killed and two others were injured due to a traffic accident on Wednesday in the county of Tengxian in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.

The accident happened at around 5 am on a national highway in the county when a minivan hit a semi-trailer truck. The crash resulted in four fatalities at the scene and two additional deaths despite rescue efforts, according to the public security bureau of Tengxian.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.