1st visa-free ASEAN tour group enters China's Xishuangbanna

On Tuesday evening, a group of 15 tourists from Thailand and Laos walked out of the China-Laos Railway's Xishuangbanna station, greeted by a water-splashing ceremony and a lively dance performance.

They are the first tour group from ASEAN countries to visit the Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna in southwest China's Yunnan Province since the implementation of a new visa relaxation policy, which allows tour groups from these countries to visit the prefecture — a popular tourist destination in Yunnan — visa-free for up to six days.

During their stay, the tour group will appreciate the natural scenery of Xishuangbanna, and experience local cuisine and ethnic customs.

The new visa policy has been in effect since February 10, aimed at boosting tourism in southwest China. It is also expected to expand opening-up, promote the exchange of personnel, and deepen the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, the National Immigration Administration said in a statement.

Jiang Jie, deputy director of the culture and tourism bureau of Xishuangbanna, said that the move will boost the local inbound tourism market further. Xishuangbanna will continue cultivating new tourism formats and improve its infrastructure to cater to tourists in an improved manner.