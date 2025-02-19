News / Nation

Former ICBC vice president handed death sentence with reprieve for bribery

Xinhua
  22:46 UTC+8, 2025-02-19       0
Zhang Hongli, former vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, was on Wednesday sentenced to death, with a two-year reprieve, for accepting bribes.
Xinhua
  22:46 UTC+8, 2025-02-19       0

Zhang Hongli, former vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, was on Wednesday sentenced to death, with a two-year reprieve, for accepting bribes.

He was found to have taken bribes worth over 177 million yuan (US$24.3 million) from 2011 to 2022, according to a court in the city of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Zhang was deprived of political rights for life, all of his personal property would be confiscated, and all his illegal gains would be recovered and turned over to the state treasury, the court sentence read.

The court ruled that he had taken advantage of his former positions to assist others in matters such as loan financing and personnel arrangements while accepting bribes in return.

Zhang was placed under investigation in late 2023 and was expelled from the Communist Party of China in 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     