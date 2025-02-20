World's largest pile-driving vessel commissioned in east China
17:41 UTC+8, 2025-02-20 0
China's new pile-driving vessel features the world's highest derrick at the stern and the largest piling capacity. The mighty vessel recently set sail from Jiangsu Province.
17:41 UTC+8, 2025-02-20 0
China's new pile-driving vessel features the world's highest derrick at the stern and the largest piling capacity. The mighty vessel recently set sail from Jiangsu Province, east China.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports