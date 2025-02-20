News / Nation

Former chairman of China National Petroleum Corp stands trial for graft

Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2025-02-20       0
Wang Yilin, former chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation, on Thursday stood trial on bribery charges at a court in Erdos.
Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2025-02-20       0

Wang Yilin, former chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation, on Thursday stood trial on bribery charges at a court in Erdos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, north China.

Wang is accused of taking advantage of his various posts at institutions such as the CNPC and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation to assist others in matters such as job adjustments, project contracting, and business operations, accepting money and gifts worth over 35.01 million yuan (US$4.88 million), either personally or through others, in return.

During the trial, prosecutors, the defendant, and his defense counsel cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, according to a court statement.

A verdict will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
CNPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     