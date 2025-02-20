Former chairman of China National Petroleum Corp stands trial for graft

Wang Yilin, former chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation, on Thursday stood trial on bribery charges at a court in Erdos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, north China.

Wang is accused of taking advantage of his various posts at institutions such as the CNPC and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation to assist others in matters such as job adjustments, project contracting, and business operations, accepting money and gifts worth over 35.01 million yuan (US$4.88 million), either personally or through others, in return.

During the trial, prosecutors, the defendant, and his defense counsel cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, according to a court statement.

A verdict will be announced in due course.