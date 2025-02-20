Remains of former Chinese Vice Premier Zou Jiahua cremated

The remains of Zou Jiahua, a former Chinese vice premier, were cremated in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi Jinping, along with other Party and state leaders including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, bid farewell to Zou at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Thursday morning. Zou died on February 16 in Beijing at the age of 99.