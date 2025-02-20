News / Nation

China's commerce ministry urges US to stop wielding tariffs as coercive tool

Xinhua
  18:46 UTC+8, 2025-02-20       0
The United States should refrain from wielding the big stick of tariffs and using them as a coercive tool, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
Xinhua
  18:46 UTC+8, 2025-02-20       0

The United States should refrain from wielding the big stick of tariffs and using them as a coercive tool, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about the Unites States' recent announcement that it will impose "reciprocal tariffs" on its trading partners. "China is deeply concerned about the move," He said.

The spokesperson noted that international trade is based on each country's resource endowments and comparative advantages, and aims to promote global economic growth and enhance the welfare of people worldwide.

The US-proposed "reciprocal tariffs" violate World Trade Organization rules and disregard the balance of interests established through nearly 80 years of multilateral trade negotiations. The US approach also ignores the significant benefits of international trade that the country has long enjoyed, exemplifying unilateralism and protectionism, he said.

It will severely damage the multilateral trading system, which relies on principles such as the most-favored-nation principle, and will disrupt global supply chains, he said.

It will also introduce tremendous uncertainty to normal international economic and trade activities, the spokesperson said, stressing that many countries have explicitly voiced opposition to the US approach.

"A trade war offers no way out and produces no winners," he said. "The United States should correct its erroneous practices and work with all countries to find solutions through equal consultation."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     