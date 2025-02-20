News / Nation

China prosecutes over 55,000 cases of crimes against minors in 2024

Xinhua
  18:43 UTC+8, 2025-02-20       0
Chinese procurators approved the arrest of suspects in over 43,000 cases of crimes against minors in 2024 and prosecuted more than 55,000 such cases.
Xinhua
  18:43 UTC+8, 2025-02-20       0

Chinese procurators approved the arrest of suspects in over 43,000 cases of crimes against minors in 2024 and prosecuted more than 55,000 such cases, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Thursday.

Last year, procuratorates nationwide accepted more than 5,100 lawsuits involving minors filed with civil support and handled over 12,000 public interest litigation cases in juvenile protection, the SPP disclosed at a press conference.

Procuratorial organs assisted over 16,000 minors and allocated judicial relief funds exceeding 170 million yuan (US$23.7 million), the SPP added.

Xian Jie, a procurator in charge of juvenile prosecution at the SPP, said that prosecutors have collaborated with public security forces and courts to strictly punish adults who coerce, entice, or incite minors to engage in illegal activities.

Prosecutors have focused on key areas including guardianship, education, and personal injury compensation, implementing precise legal supervision and support prosecutions, Xian said.

In 2024, Chinese prosecutors approved the arrest of over 490 suspects involved in domestic violence and prosecuted more than 400 individuals, the SPP noted.

Authorities have intensified efforts against sexual assault crimes, authorizing the arrest of over 34,000 suspects in rape cases and prosecuting more than 38,000. Additionally, over 7,200 suspects in cases of forced indecency and insult were arrested, with more than 8,700 individuals prosecuted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
