200 fraud suspects repatriated from Myanmar to China

A group of 200 Chinese citizens suspected of involvement in fraud returned to China under the escort of Chinese police on Thursday after being repatriated from Myawaddy in Myanmar.
A group of 200 Chinese citizens suspected of involvement in fraud returned to China under the escort of Chinese police on Thursday after being repatriated from Myawaddy in Myanmar.

The suspects were first sent to Thailand's Mae Sot, which shares a border with Myawaddy, on Thursday, before being flown back to China on several chartered flights. They arrived at an airport in Nanjing, the capital of eastern Jiangsu Province.

The 200 Chinese citizens are the first group of telecom fraud suspects repatriated from Myanmar to China, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

It added that more than 800 other Chinese fraud suspects are expected to be repatriated in the coming period.

The repatriation of these suspects marks a significant achievement of law enforcement cooperation between China, Myanmar, and Thailand against telecom fraud, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, law enforcement authorities from the three countries recently launched a joint telecom fraud operation in Myawaddy.

In coordination with this effort, Thailand has cut off electricity, Internet, and fuel supplies to Myawaddy, and strengthened patrols to prevent illegal border crossings by individuals involved in fraud.

Myanmar has deployed forces to raid telecom fraud compounds in Myawaddy, arrested fraud suspects, and rescued Chinese nationals trapped in scam operations.

An official with the ministry said the three countries would institutionalize joint operations to combat telecom fraud and other transnational crimes regularly. The ministry also vowed to continue to dismantle telecom fraud compounds and effectively safeguard the lives and property of Chinese citizens.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
