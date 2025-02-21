News / Nation

China's top legislature to expedite legislation promoting private economy

Xinhua
  16:40 UTC+8, 2025-02-21       0
China's top legislature will conduct a second reading of the draft private economy promotion law next week.
Xinhua
  16:40 UTC+8, 2025-02-21       0

China's top legislature will conduct a second reading of the draft private economy promotion law next week and will then solicit further opinions from various sectors to refine the draft.

Efforts will be made to ensure the prompt deliberation and adoption of the law, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee said on Friday.

The draft was submitted to lawmakers for its initial reading in December 2024 and subsequently distributed to local people's congresses, central departments, universities, research institutions and 54 local legislative outreach offices for feedback, the spokesperson said.

It was fully published on the website of the Chinese National People's Congress to solicit public opinion from Dec. 25, 2024 to Jan. 23, 2025. During this period, 574 comments and 30 letters were received from 249 members of the public, along with 87 suggestions from 22 NPC deputies.

A meeting was held to gather opinions from central departments, local people's congresses, local legislative outreach offices, industry associations, chambers of commerce, NPC deputies and businesses.

"All parties consulted strongly support the formulation of the private economy promotion law and affirmed the draft, recommending further revisions to facilitate its prompt deliberation and adoption," said the spokesperson.

The NPC Standing Committee, China's top legislature, will convene its legislative session from Feb. 24 to 25 in Beijing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     