PLA expels Philippine aircraft from airspace near China's Nansha Qundao

  15:22 UTC+8, 2025-02-21       0
China's military expelled three Philippine aircraft that illegally entered the airspace near China's Nansha Qundao in the South China Sea on Thursday, according to a military spokesperson.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command tracked and warned off two C-208 aircraft and one N-22 aircraft of the Philippines found in the airspace near China's Nansha Qundao, according to Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the command.

Tian criticized recent Philippine actions, accusing Manila of repeatedly distorting China's legitimate and lawful maritime rights, and of engaging in smear campaigns.

In a separate incident on Feb. 18, a Philippine aircraft unlawfully entered Chinese airspace over Huangyan Dao, erratically altering altitude multiple times, noted Tian. The Philippine aircraft descended 920 meters in just 218 seconds and deliberately flew close to a Chinese patrol helicopter, he said, describing the maneuver as "unprofessional and dangerous."

The spokesperson condemned the Philippines for falsely claiming that China's actions were "dangerous," and said Manila was trying to promote its unlawful claims by distorting the facts.

"Such clumsy tactics are destined to fail," Tian warned, adding that Chinese forces remain on high alert to defend national sovereignty and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
