More fraud suspects to be repatriated to China

Many more fraud suspects are expected to be repatriated to China in batches after the repatriation of the first group of 200 Chinese suspects on Thursday, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the law enforcement operation jointly conducted by China, Myanmar, and Thailand.

According to reports, the 200 fraud suspects returned to China under the escort of Chinese police on Thursday after being repatriated from Myawaddy in Myanmar. The suspects were first sent to Thailand's Mae Sot, which shares a border with Myawaddy, before being flown back to China on several chartered flights.

Recently, in response to a flurry of vicious cases of online gambling and scams along the border between Thailand and Myanmar, China, Thailand, and Myanmar have jointly launched an operation to combat these crimes, said Guo, noting that several scam sites have been eradicated and a large group of suspects arrested.

"We appreciate the strong steps taken by Thailand and Myanmar to dismantle the scam gangs and protect the life and property of citizens from China and other countries," the spokesperson said.

Guo said online gambling and telecom fraud did no one good and would eventually be punished by law.

"From the rescue of Chinese citizens from scam centers to the swift and sharp joint operation with Thailand and Myanmar, China has always been firmly resolved in working together with other countries to combat cross-border online gambling and scams, and protecting the life and lawful rights and interests of Chinese citizens," Guo said.

He added that the Chinese Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions overseas will continue to provide consular protection and assistance and do everything in their power to keep Chinese citizens safe.