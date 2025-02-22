Former senior provincial political advisor indicted for suspected bribe-taking, abuse of power

Chen Yan, former vice chairman of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes and abuse of power, China's Supreme People's Procuratorate said Saturday.

The SPP said in a statement that after the National Commission of Supervision's investigations were completed, the Chengdu Municipal People's Procuratorate in southwest China's Sichuan Province filed Chen's case with the city's intermediate people's court.

Prosecutors accused Chen of taking advantage of the various positions he formerly held in Guizhou Province to seek benefits for others, and illegally accepting an especially huge amount of money and gifts in exchange.

His abuse of power also caused significant losses to public assets and state interests, and the circumstances were particularly severe, according to the statement.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's arguments, according to the statement.