China successfully launches new satellite
21:28 UTC+8, 2025-02-22 0
China sent a new satellite into space on Saturday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan.
The satellite Zhongxing-10R was launched at 8:11pm by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the preset orbit successfully.
The satellite Zhongxing-10R was launched at 8:11pm by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the preset orbit successfully.
The launch marks the 560th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
