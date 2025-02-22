﻿
Crowds cheer as record-breaking 'Ne Zha 2' hits Hong Kong screens

"Ne Zha 2" debuted in Hong Kong on Saturday after breaking box office records on the Chinese mainland, becoming the highest-grossing animated movie worldwide.
Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" hit Hong Kong screens on Saturday in a much-anticipated general release, after smashing box office records on the Chinese mainland and becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of all time globally.

"It's a blessing to be able to watch this blockbuster 'national animation' screening right at our doorstep," a local resident surnamed Hui told Xinhua, eager to feel the spiritual strength of Chinese mythology through advanced animation techniques.

On the opening day in Hong Kong, the film was screened more than 500 times, with around 200 screenings boasting over 50 percent occupancy, and some showings reported full houses, drawing large crowds and frequent cheers.

Of major cinema chains, Emperor Cinemas and Broadway Circuit featured the film in nine and 12 theaters, respectively, with strong pre-sale performances.

At Cine-Art House in Causeway Bay, one of the city's biggest shopping hubs, viewers were queuing to check their tickets, some of whom were coming to watch for the second time after a sneak peek in neighboring Shenzhen in the Chinese mainland.

"The film has achieved a new pinnacle in Chinese animation, thanks to its impressive special effects, engaging plot, and rich cultural expressions," a film buff surnamed Chan told Xinhua.

Some said they resonated most with the rebellious protagonist, Ne Zha, as he rediscovered his identity on a treacherous journey, while others said they were moved by Ne Zha's heart-wrenching departure from his mother.

Ma Fung-kwok, a member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and chairman of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles Hong Kong Member Association, attributed the success of the "Ne Zha" series to the rapid advancement of film production in the Chinese mainland, calling for closer cooperation with mainland filmmakers to tell good stories about China.

A sequel to the 2019 hit "Ne Zha 1," "Ne Zha 2" continued to build on the beloved Chinese mythology surrounding the character and has been celebrated as a milestone for Chinese animation.

Ticket platform tallies indicated that as of February 22, the film has grossed over 13 billion yuan (US$1.8 billion) at the box office, ranking eighth in global box office history.

