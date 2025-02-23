Tech-savvy grassroots lawmaker promotes eco-agriculture in Chinese village
18:49 UTC+8, 2025-02-23 0
Tian Shuxian, 36, is a grassroots lawmaker in central China's Hubei Province. With a master's degree in agriculture, Tian has devoted herself to helping villagers reap more gains with science and technology.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
