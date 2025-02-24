Former deputy general manager of China's telecom giant expelled from CPC, public office

Cao Xingxin, a former deputy general manager of telecom giant China Unicom, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and removed from public office, an official statement stated on Monday.

The decision was made following the conclusion of an investigation into Cao for serious violations of Party discipline and laws, according to the statement from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Cao, also a former member of the leading Party members group of China Unicom, was found to have resisted investigations into his problems, traded power and money for sex, and intervened in law enforcement activities in violation of the regulations, the statement said.

He was also found to have taken advantage of his positions to seek benefits for others in project contracting, work arrangement and job promotion, accepting huge amounts of money and property in return.

Based on the investigation, Cao's actions constitute serious duty-related violations, and he is suspected of receiving bribes. A decision has been made to confiscate his illegal gains, and the case will be transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution, the statement added.