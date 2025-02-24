﻿
News / Nation

China to extend, refine policy support for low-income residents, underdeveloped areas

Xinhua
  21:48 UTC+8, 2025-02-24       0
China will not hit the brakes on its support policies after the end of the five-year transition period dedicated to consolidating achievements in poverty alleviation.
Xinhua
  21:48 UTC+8, 2025-02-24       0

China will not hit the brakes on its support policies after the end of the five-year transition period dedicated to both consolidating and expanding achievements in poverty alleviation and integrating them with rural revitalization.

Instead, the country will refine support policies for low-income residents and underdeveloped areas, according to an official.

Han Wenxiu, executive deputy director of the Office of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, made the remarks at a press conference on Monday.

Safeguarding the bottom line to prevent large-scale lapse or relapse into poverty is not a task only for 2025, the last year in the transition period, Han said. "The bottom line must be upheld persistently and permanently after the transition period."

The "No. 1 central document" for 2025 issued on Sunday, which is the first policy statement released by China's central authorities this year, called for coordinating the establishment of a mechanism to prevent lapse and relapse into poverty, as well as creating a categorized assistance system for low-income residents and underdeveloped regions in rural areas.

China is conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the five-year transition period. Based on the findings of this evaluation, support policies will be categorized, optimized and improved, Han added.

China will strengthen support efforts for low-income rural populations, by enhancing social assistance as a safety net, and emphasizing the stimulation of the internal driving force within this population group, according to Han.

For underdeveloped rural regions, the country will implement targeted policy support — with a key focus on promoting their revitalization and development.

Differentiated assistance will be provided through mechanisms such as collaboration between eastern and western regions and targeted assistance, enabling these regions to gradually catch up in the modernization process.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     