China to continue to play constructive role in resolving Ukraine crisis

  16:47 UTC+8, 2025-02-24
China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.
  16:47 UTC+8, 2025-02-24

Lin made the comments during a regular news briefing when asked if China has any new initiatives regarding the Ukraine crisis after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his expectations for China's help in restoring peace and reconstruction at a press conference on Sunday.

China's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear. Since the escalation of the crisis, China has been in communication with all relevant parties, committed to building consensus for the ceasefire and paving the way for peace talks, Lin said.

China will always stand firmly on the side of peace, uphold an objective and just position, and continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the crisis, Lin said.

