'Ne Zha 2' debut in HK, Macao wins hearts

Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 grossed more than $845,900 upon its debut in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions on Saturday, achieving the highest first-day box office revenue for an animated film in the SARs.

Over 92,000 people in the two cities showed up on Saturday to watch the movie, which has raked in over 13.7 billion yuan ($1.89 billion) around the world and ranked eighth in terms of global box office revenue. This prompted distributors in the SARs to increase the number of screenings on day one from 500 to more than 800 in 2D and IMAX formats, also a record in the history of Hong Kong's and Macao's film industries.

In Hong Kong and Macao, the film has traditional Chinese and English subtitles. Cinemas operated by the film's four local distributors – Mandarin Motion Pictures, Intercontinental Film Distributors, Sil-Metropole Organisation and Emperor Motion Pictures – have arranged around 400 screenings for Monday, with tickets of some screenings sold out.

On Sunday, China Retold, a local key opinion leader alliance dedicated to promoting the latest developments on the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong on social media platforms, organized a free screening of Ne Zha 2. Those attending the screening formed a long line outside a cinema in Causeway Bay early in the morning, and during the screening, audience members frequently erupted in laughter during humorous scenes and exclamations of awe at the spectacular special effects.

After the screening, Sebastian Lee, a student from the United Kingdom studying at Chinese University of Hong Kong, said he had heard about the movie's box office success, which piqued his curiosity, so he decided to attend the special screening.

Although he wasn't previously familiar with the background of Chinese mythology, the film explained these cultural elements in a simple and understandable way, making it easy for non-Chinese audiences to follow, Lee said.

He also praised the film's special effects, particularly those in the final battle scene, saying that the unprecedented level of detail and complexity of the animation provided an excellent viewing experience.

Laurent Daury, a French lawyer who works in Hong Kong, said that although it was his first time to watch a Chinese animated film, the movie exceeded his expectations and gave him a strong sense of Chinese culture.

He said the film reaffirmed his understanding of traditional Chinese culture, particularly the importance of respect, including respect for work, family and skills.