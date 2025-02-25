﻿
Boat collision in central China leaves 2 dead, 14 missing

Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2025-02-25       0
Two people have been confirmed dead and 14 remain missing after a passenger boat collided with an oil waste recovery vessel in central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday morning, local authorities have announced.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 am on the Yuanshui River in Qinglang Township, Yuanling County. The passenger boat capsized and sank after impact, throwing the 19 people aboard into the water, according to the provincial emergency management bureau. None of the oil waste recovery vessel's personnel fell overboard.

Rescue teams pulled three survivors from the water, all of whom have been hospitalized and are in stable condition. Search efforts are ongoing, with authorities engaging over 60 rescue workers and more than 10 boats to locate those still missing.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
